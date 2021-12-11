No party as Pattaya mayor turns 59

Birthdays for Pattaya’s mayor typically involved a lavish, well-attended party. But not during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, who turned 59 on Dec. 10, held receptions at city hall and the Kunplome family home in Saensuk, Muang District with no invitations, bands or buffets.







On Dec. 9, the mayor held court at city hall to welcome business leaders and representatives from community organizations wishing him a happy birthday.

The next day, Sonthaya and his wife, Sukumol, the former culture minister, and his brother, Wittaya, the president of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, opened the Kunplome homestead to thank the many local politicians, administrators, corporate leaders and Chonburi well-wishers.



Wittaya thanked everyone for the flower baskets and other gifts and apologized for not sending invitations or hosting the traditional birthday bash.

































