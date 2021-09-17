Thailand distributes 8.5 million self-check Antigen Test Kits free of charge

The National Health Security Office started distribution of 8.5 million antigen test kits for people to test themselves for COVID-19.

ATKs are handed out in packed communities and markets and at service centers namely hospitals, sub-district hospitals, clinics and pharmacies in red zones. Pharmacies show big stickers to tell people that NHSO will hand out ATKs there.







Service centers will distribute ATKs via the Paotang app. Recipients will get two ATKs each for use five days apart. The second test is recommended in case that the first test returns negative.

Thailand reported on Thursday 13,897 new coronavirus cases and 188 more deaths over the past 24 hours. (TNA)



























