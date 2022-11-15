Thailand displays BMW i7 electric limousines for APEC participants

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha opened an electric vehicle (EV) charging station, the 69th facility of its kind in the country, along with the introduction of BMW i7 electric limousines for participants in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Gen Prayut presided over a ceremony to open the EleX by EGAT charging station which was set up in the compound of Government House to promote electric vehicles in the public sector and in general. Boonyanit Wongrukmit, governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), was also present in the event.







On the same occasion, put on display were BMW i7 electric sedans that are the limousines of APEC participants and Mercedes-Benz EQS cars which are the first EV make locally produced. It was priced at about 8 million baht with a capacity of 700-kilometer-long travel per charge.

“We have many promotional measures, especially for operators, and thus investments are increasing in Thailand. There will be all factors for the business including EV assembly and battery production. Today we are determined to develop Thailand into a hub of EV production for ASEAN and the world,” the prime minister said.







The Elex by EGAT station at Government House is the 69th charging station in the country. The station has four parking slots comprising two slots for 22kW AC normal charging which takes 2-3 hours per charge and two slots for 60kW DC fast charging which takes about an hour per charge. (TNA)





















































