Overpass from Rama III Road to Na Ranong junction in Bangkok to be completed by year-end

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) expects that the long-delayed project to construct an overpass from Rama III Road to the Na Ranong junction will be completed by the end of this year.



The project aims to construct a four-lane overpass to replace the existing one to alleviate traffic congestion at the Na Ranong intersection. The BMA’s Public Works Department hired Sahakarn Wisavakorn Co Ltd to handle the construction with a budget of 1.34 billion baht. The project began on Sept 25, 2018, and was originally scheduled to be completed in November 2021.







According to the BMA, the construction was experiencing delays due to labor shortages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Public Works Department has also postponed construction in order to review project blueprints with the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) to ensure public safety.







According to officials, the construction is currently more than 60% complete. The overpass is expected to open to traffic in July, with the entire structure fully operational by the end of 2022. (NNT)

































