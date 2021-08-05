Pattaya cabbies not neglected during pandemic depression

Befitting the name of their establishment, the proprietors of the Pattaya Rolling Life Bar 4 loaded their pickup truck on August 3 with 100 boxes of food and an icebox full of herbal drinks and rolled down to Thappraya Road in South Pattaya, where they parked at the side of Pattaya School No. 8.







The publican chose this spot because baht bus and motorbike taxi stands are based along this part of the road.

The hard-working chauffeurs and bikers patiently waiting for their fare were given boxes of food and cold herbal drinks from the back of the pickup truck.

The benevolent innkeeper said, “Baht bus and motorbike taxi drivers are hit very hard due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There are no more tourists in Pattaya and their income is down to below survival levels. Even the local people cannot afford to hire them because they also have no income. It’s a dire situation. Everyone is suffering.”

He went on to say, “Even my business is down to nothing, but I cannot just sit by and watch other people suffer. I wish to share what little I can with my fellow man.”

He wanted everyone to stay safe and protect themselves, reminding them to wear face masks, wash or sanitize their hands often and maintain physical distancing.

























