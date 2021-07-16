Thais warned of falsifying their age to get vaccine reserved for senior citizens

The Health authority has warned that vaccination providers will deny service to anyone who falsifies their age to get an earlier position in the queue for senior citizens, despite them already having a valid appointment.

The Central Vaccination Center at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok has reported a number of vaccination appointments made by people falsifying their age when registering, hoping to secure a spot in the quota for citizens aged 60 and over.







The Department of Medical Services has announced that any person who falsifies their age when making an appointment will be turned away at the vaccination center, after ID card checks reveal the individuals true age, as available vaccines are currently being allocated to senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions who are at a much higher risk of death from COVID-19.



The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Safe Bangkok vaccination campaign, has started accepting vaccination bookings from residents of Bangkok aged 60 years or older, born before 17th July 1961.

Meanwhile, all appointments for people aged 18-59 years old, who were the main target of the Safe Bangkok campaign initially, have been postponed indefinitely.

The campaign managers say this change in eligibility is in line with the latest vaccination policy to prioritize elders and people with underlying diseases, while giving an assurance the postponed appointments for younger people will be reconfirmed once City Hall receives more vaccine supplies. (NNT)



















