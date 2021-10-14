Thailand developing ‘TAT Coin’ and digital tourism transformation plan

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to come up with a private digital company to support the country’s digital transformation in the next 6 months. The key missions of this company are to develop digital infrastructure for tourism, create big data for the industry, and launch utility tokens under ‘TAT Coin’ or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that cannot be used for trading.







With a goal of generating approximately 2.4 trillion baht from high-spending travelers by 2023, TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the authority would be limited to a 40% share so it would not be considered a state enterprise. While another 40% share of ownership will be held by strategic partners in digital fields, and another 20% will be shared by key tourism associations.



With a status of being a private firm, the TAT governor said the firm can employ professional experts by offering high salaries and incentives which will be beneficial for its digital tourism.

According to Mr Yuthasak, there are few companies that have shown interest to venture into the project. He said the model of this company has a similar structure to the Thailand Longstay Company which offers privileges to long-stay guests. (NNT)





























