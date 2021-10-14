Thailand curfew cut down to only 4 hours from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration will impose the new night-time curfew at 11pm-3am and reduce the number of dark red COVID control zones to 23 provinces on Oct 16.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the number of dark red (maximum and strict controlled) provinces would fall from 29 to 23. Those 23 provinces are Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, Tak, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachinburi, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Yala, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Songkhla, Saraburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram.







The number of red (maximum controlled) provinces would drop from 37 to 30.

The new 11pm-3am curfew will replace the present period from 10pm to 4am.

Convenience stores, eateries, flea markets, all kinds of sports facilities, public parks, shopping centers, department stores and movie theaters can open until 10pm, instead of 9pm.





Trade fairs, convention and exhibition centers and hotels can organize meetings and events for up to 500 people per event. Participants will receive separate sets of foods. Organizers must seek prior permission from provincial communicable disease committees for each event that targets more than 50 people.

Closure would continue for entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke shops but owners could start to maintain the premises, improve their ventilation systems and have all staff be vaccinated against COVID-19, Dr. Taweesilp said.

Thailand reported on Thursday 11,276 new Covid-19 cases and 112 more fatalities over the past 24 hours.



Top ten provinces with the most daily new Covid-19 cases are Bangkok (1,095), Yala (785), Songkhla (594), Narathiwat (545), Nakhon Si Thammarat (500), Pattani (468), Chon Buri (447), Chanthaburi (423), Rayong (385), Samut Prakan (381), according the Public Health Ministry. (TNA)





























