Phuket eases entry restrictions for domestic travelers

Phuket has further eased entry screening for domestic arrivals at the Tha Chatchai checkpoint, all ports and piers, and Phuket International Airport’s Domestic Terminal, effective from 16 October, 2021.

All domestic arrivals from then will no longer need to show a negative COVID-19 test as long as they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival with 2 doses of the Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, or Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, or 2 doses of different vaccines as approved by the Ministry of Public Health, or 1 dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This also applies for those under 18 years who have received 1 dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 14 days, as well as those who have recovered from COVID-19 for less than 90 days.







Arrivals can also choose to show a negative COVID-19 test by an RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test no more than 7 days from the test date.

Children aged not older than 6 years travelling with parents or guardians, and patients and medical personnel in medical emergency vehicles are exempt from the above requirement.

Children aged 7-12 years must have a negative COVID-19 test by an RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test no more than 7 days from the test date.





Students aged 12-18 years, who need to commute in and out of Phuket, must have an identification card as proof. They are required to contact the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office for a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. The certificate for the test result can be used up to 1 month from the test date.

All domestic arrivals are required to download and install the “Mor Prom” mobile application and register their entry to Phuket in advance via the website: www.gophuget.com.

Current Domestic Travel Screening

Domestic travellers who need to enter Phuket before 16 October, 2021, must follow the rules and requirements as announced in the Phuket Provincial Order No. 5745/2564, which requires all domestic arrivals to be vaccinated at least 14 days with 2 doses of the Sinovac, Sinopharm, or Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, or the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine as the first dose and AstraZeneca as the second dose, or 1 dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or have recovered from COVID-19 for less than 6 months. All arrivals are required to show a negative test by an RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test no more than 7 days from the test date.







Residents of Phuket whose names are on the local house registration system arriving via the Tha Chatchai checkpoint, ports, and piers are allowed to present a negative test result from either a certified lab or self-testing using the Thai FDA-approve antigen test kit, which can be used up to 7 days.

*Children aged below 6 years travelling with parents or guardians, and patients and medical personnel in medical emergency vehicles are exempt from the above requirement.





Children and adolescents aged 6 to under 18 years who are unable to be vaccinated must have received a negative test by an RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test no more than 7 days before arrival. They are allowed to present a negative test result from self-testing using Thai FDA-approve antigen test kit, which can be used up to 7 days.







Students under 18 years old, who are unable to be vaccinated but need to commute in and out of Phuket for education, must have an identification card as proof. They are required to contact the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office for a COVID-19 test by an RT-PCR method. The certificate for the test result can be used up to 1 month from the test date.

People who are required to appear in the courts must present documentation proof of the appointment, and must have received a negative test by an RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test no more than 7 days before arrival. (TAT)





























