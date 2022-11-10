Thailand designates 15 more ‘Smart City’ locations

The government’s smart city committee has listed 15 additional places for Smart City development, where some 20 billion baht in private investment is expected to help improve the livelihoods of villagers.

Thailand’s Smart City Steering Committee has designated 15 more locations across 14 provinces for Smart City development, bringing the total number of Smart City campaigns across the country to 30 locations in 23 provinces.







These newly designated Smart City locations are classified as primary and secondary tourism cities such as Rayong, Phitsanulok, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Krabi, and Pattani.

Chairing a Smart City Steering Committee meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan urged all sectors to work in a collective manner to help improve the livelihoods of the general public.







He said smart city development is a key national agenda item that can help promote liveability, safety, and sustainable growth.

Certain types of investments in areas designated as smart cities are eligible for special investment promotion packages from the Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI). (NNT)

































