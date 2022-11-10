SET, MOF, Bangchak Group, SCG and OR jointly promote carbon neutrality via ‘Care the Bear’ initiative at APEC 2022

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) teams up with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and capital market partners – Bangchak Group, SCG, and PTT Oil and Retail Business pcl (OR) – to promote ‘Care the Bear’ project at APEC Economic Leaders’ Week Media Center, in their collaborative efforts to achieve low carbon society and make the media center carbon neutral. The initiative reinforces SET’s position at the forefront of stock exchange focusing on balanced and sustainable growth. Under the project designed to combat global warming, SET’s six Cares practices will be implemented with the “Green Media Center”, touted as a model for environmental management, optimized resource and energy utilization as well as integrated and concrete waste management.







For partners, they will bring their expertise and experiences in working together to offer end-to-end management to turn the media center to a truly carbon-neutral area. Bangchak Group will estimate carbon emissions at the media center and balance by seeking carbon offsets equal to amount of emissions from domestic projects through Carbon Markets Club. SCG provides innovative recycled paper solution for decoration such as backdrop and recycling bins, and, after the event, recycles paper waste to bookshelves for the efficient use of resources in line with circular economy practices; while OR will recycle and upcycle plastic waste to new materials to highlight APEC’s concept of BCG economy.







The Green Media Center at LG Floor, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) will welcome more than 3,000 media members from across the world to APEC Economic Leaders’ Week meeting during November 14-19, 2022.

Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tanee Sangrat said that in hosting APEC 2022, Thailand aims to promote sustainable and balanced growth through socially and environmentally-responsible business operations that underline the Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model (BCG). In this regard, the “Green Media Center” will reflect Thailand’s capability in concretely driving sustainability, particularly in the environmental dimension. Booths and exhibitions are completed with recyclable materials for maximized resource utilization; and integrated waste management is planned along with measures to track and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.







SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that the exchange as APEC 2022’s Official Communication Partner sets up a booth to present the Thai capital market’s potential and its role in fostering balanced and sustainable growth. SET also joins hands with the Department of Information and partners in implementing the “Care the Bear” Project, a part of the Climate Care Collaboration Platform, with the “Green Media Center” that encompasses the 22,000-sqm exhibition area on LG Floor.

SET encourages exhibitors and the event attendees to understand and apply the six Cares practices involving use of public transport or carpooling, cutting back on paper or plastic, zero use of foam, energy efficiency, application of recyclable decorative materials and food waste reduction. Such practices are aimed to save energy and resources associated with activities in the media center, reduce impacts on the environment and greenhouse gas emissions. Results of the six Cares practices will be calculated to show how much the event’s emissions are reduced.



“SET has developed the Climate Care Collaboration Platform. By implementing the ‘Care the Bear’ Project at APEC 2022 in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Information and our partners, we aim to show the world Thailand’s concrete and measurable actions in sustainable environmental management. This will be a model that leads to new environmental management standards for organizations and drives us towards low carbon society in the future,” Pakorn said.

Organizations interested in reducing the greenhouse gas emissions of their events can visit www.carethebear.com for more information. (NNT)


































