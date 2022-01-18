China reopens border for Thai fruit imports

Chinese authorities have reopened land borders specifically for Thai fruits to be transported via neighboring countries.

China reopened four of its land border checkpoints to allow the passage of cargo trucks and trains transporting fruits from Thailand through neighboring countries, following a period of suspension.







The four border crossings include the Mohan crossing on the R2A road, the Youyiguan crossing, the Pingxiang railway crossing, and the Dongxing crossing.

Alongkorn Ponlaboot, an advisor to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said maritime fruit shipping from Thailand’s Laem Chabang

Port is now seeing positive growth from more frequent operations of cargo ships. It is also seeing a reduction of the freight rate from around 6,000 US dollars per container to just 4,800 dollars.



Cooperation between Thailand and China on fruit exports will be pursued further in a meeting later this month between Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. This will be followed by a Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures meeting in February between Thai and Chinese officials.

Despite border closures, shipping container shortages and higher freight rates, the valuation of Thai fruit exports to China achieved a record high of 150 billion baht in the first 11 months of 2021. (NNT)



























