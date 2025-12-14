Thailand delists red-whiskered bulbul after studies confirm stable population

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin has clarified the decision to remove the red-whiskered bulbul from Thailand’s protected wildlife list, citing the need to balance conservation with sustainable use.

He said the decision followed public feedback and studies from four committees. Findings showed over 44,421 wild red-whiskered bulbuls nationwide, about 51 percent in protected forests. The data confirmed stable populations, good reproduction, and no extinction risk.







Based on these findings, the National Wildlife Conservation Committee resolved to delist the red-whiskered bulbul, also known as the red-cheeked bulbul. The move aims to balance wildlife conservation and sustainable use.

The Minister emphasized that the decision is expected to reduce illegal trapping from natural forests, promote lawful breeding practices, and generate income for licensed breeders. He reaffirmed that strict protection measures remain in force, stressing that hunting or capturing wildlife in conservation forests and national reserve forests remains strictly illegal.



To ensure continued protection, the Minister instructed the Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Attapol Charoenshunsa, to intensify patrols and law enforcement operations against illegal hunting, while closely monitoring population trends. He noted that if any risk to the species emerges, it will be promptly reinstated on the protected list.

The Minister said the decision is a science-based, balanced policy aiming to conserve resources and support sustainable development. (NNT)



































