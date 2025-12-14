Curfew imposed in five Trat districts as border security measures tighten

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defense Command has announced a curfew effective immediately for five districts in Trat Province to maintain public order and security.

This announcement is issued under the Martial Law Act B.E. 2457 (1914), which authorizes the military to enforce stability, security, and public safety, and to protect national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and public lives and property from external threats.







The order prohibits individuals from leaving their residences between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. in Khlong Yai, Bo Rai, Laem Ngop, Khao Saming, and Mueang Trat districts. Those with urgent needs must obtain permission from military or police officers, district chiefs, village heads, or local administrative officials.

Strict enforcement measures under the Martial Law Act B.E. 2457 will apply, including area and individual control, as well as inspections necessary to prevent disturbances or threats to national security.

The Royal Thai Navy kindly requests the cooperation of the public in strictly complying with these measures and advises the public to follow information from official government sources to avoid confusion or misinformation. The situation will be continuously assessed, and the measures will be adjusted as appropriate in line with the level of necessity. (NNT)




































