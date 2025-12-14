Public invited to join Dhammanava ‘Wang’ practice program in Hat Yai this December

BANGKOK, Thailand – Members of the public are invited to participate in the Dhammanava “Wang” practice program, which will take place on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at the 60th Anniversary of His Majesty the King’s Accession International Convention Center in Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province.







The program is founded on the principles of Satchasat, graciously bestowed by His Majesty the King, to guide efforts to alleviate suffering and promote mental well-being. It aims to support participants’ emotional and psychological health through structured spiritual practices rooted in Buddhist teachings.

The course is being introduced to communities in southern Thailand as a practical approach to restoring mindfulness, enhancing inner resilience, and gradually fostering mental calmness. Feedback from previous participants indicates that the program has supported emotional stability during challenging times and facilitated sustained mental recovery.



This activity is open to individuals interested in engaging in reflective practice and self-care based on Dhamma principles. It is especially intended for those experiencing mental fatigue or seeking a peaceful environment to restore inner balance.

Those who are interested can register in advance through the official online registration system. Registration can be done through this link https://forms.gle/QYT8XJSL92KEueXr7 (NNT)



































