Heavy fighting continues along Thai–Cambodian border in Sisaket

SISAKET, Thailand – Heavy weapons fire was again reported today along the Thai–Cambodian border in Kantharalak district, Sisaket province, with multiple BM-21 rocket rounds landing in villages near the frontier, according to local security officials, Dec 14.

Damage to civilian homes along the border is being cited by Thai authorities as clear evidence that civilian areas have been struck, raising serious concerns over violations of international humanitarian norms. The affected area lies near Phu Phee, Phu Man and Sam Tae, northeast of the Preah Vihear temple zone.







In one village in Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, two houses hit by BM-21 rockets were engulfed in flames and completely destroyed. As of this morning, smoke was still rising from the ruins amid intermittent artillery fire echoing in the area. Initial assessments by village security teams estimate that around 10 homes were damaged, with seven suffering severe damage and two destroyed entirely.

About 10 residents were ordered to evacuate roughly an hour after the attack. Despite the shock and lingering sounds of fighting, a 60-year-old woman expressed concern about returning to her home to protect property and family members still nearby. Her husband, a former Thai ranger who lost a leg after stepping on a Cambodian landmine years ago, has been sheltering in a bunker and only emerges during lulls in the fighting to tend to livestock and check on their property.





In response to the escalating situation, Kantharalak Municipality has scaled back celebrations marking the city pillar shrine anniversary. A large ordination ceremony involving around 3,000 participants was canceled, leaving only a brief and simplified worship ritual held this morning to reflect the ongoing security concerns.

While clashes during the morning were reported to be less intense than previous periods, officials stressed that the situation remains highly volatile. As long as tensions persist along the border, further outbreaks of heavy fighting and civilian damage remain a real possibility. (TNA)



































