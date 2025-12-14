Thai Navy regains control of Ban Sam Lang in Trat, curfew imposed to secure border

TRAT, Thailand – The Royal Thai Navy has successfully regained control of Ban Sam Lang (Three Houses) in Trat province and reaffirmed Thailand’s sovereignty by raising the national flag, as security authorities imposed a nighttime curfew amid ongoing border tensions, Dec 14.

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphun, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said naval forces secured three houses in Ban Sam Lang, located in Chamrak Subdistrict, Mueang Trat District, at around 7:20 a.m. The operation was carried out jointly by the Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defense Command, the Trat Marine Task Force, and the Royal Thai Air Force, following coordinated action that began before dawn.







According to the Navy, opposing forces were pushed out of the area, and Thai troops now maintain full control. However, intermittent exchanges were still reported in nearby areas as security forces continue to stabilize the situation and prevent renewed incursions.

In response to the escalating security situation, the Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defense Command announced a curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. across Trat province. The restriction covers Khlong Yai, Bo Rai, Laem Ngop, Khao Saming, and Mueang Trat districts, as part of heightened security measures to protect civilians and critical infrastructure.





Officials said the emergency measures followed an incident late on Dec 13, when three M79 rounds were fired at the headquarters of the Trat Marine Task Force. Preliminary assessments indicate the projectiles were launched from within Thai territory. No injuries were reported, as the rounds landed in open areas.

Authorities emphasized that security forces remain on full alert and will continue operations to ensure public safety and maintain control of the border area. (TNA)



































