AstraZeneca adds more doses to Thailand’s mass vaccination this week

AstraZeneca confirmed on Monday that the company will complete the Public Health Ministry’s order of 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week. 4.7 million doses have been delivered so far, as part of an overall commitment to deliver 61 million to Thailand.

AstraZeneca Thailand country president James Teague said the company continues to work collaboratively with the Thai government, to achieve effective vaccination coverage across the country and region as quickly as possible. As well as local deliveries, AstraZeneca will also start exporting the vaccine in early July.







Meanwhile, AstraZeneca International executive vice president Leon Wang said a regional and global response to the pandemic is a must, to alter its course decisively. Thailand plays an important manufacturing role in contributing to the pandemic’s end across the region.



The AstraZeneca vaccine is well-tolerated and highly effective against all disease severities in clinical trials, and emerging real-world evidence, from tens of millions of people, shows that the vaccine reduces severe disease and hospital admissions by more than 80% after the first dose. (NNT)



















