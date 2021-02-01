Bangkok removes COVID-19 checkpoints

By Pattaya Mail
0
384
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) removed 14 checkpoints for visitors from other provinces but district officials will continue to monitor the risk of the virus spreading in their responsible areas.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has removed 14 checkpoints that had been set up for visitors from other provinces entering Bangkok as the COVID-19 situation is improving.


BMA deputy governor Sophon Phisutthiwong said although the checkpoints have been removed, district officials must continue to monitor venues that have high risk of virus spreading in their responsible areas.

He said if any businesses fail to comply with the authority’s measures, the district office must work with police to pursue legal action immediately. (NNT)





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR