Bangkok removes COVID-19 checkpoints

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has removed 14 checkpoints that had been set up for visitors from other provinces entering Bangkok as the COVID-19 situation is improving.





BMA deputy governor Sophon Phisutthiwong said although the checkpoints have been removed, district officials must continue to monitor venues that have high risk of virus spreading in their responsible areas.

He said if any businesses fail to comply with the authority’s measures, the district office must work with police to pursue legal action immediately. (NNT)













