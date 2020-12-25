Shrimp market, Thailand’s shrimp market, hotspot of coronavirus outbreak disinfected; field hospital set up

The area at the Central Shrimp Market, closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak has been prepared for setting up a field hospital to treat Covid-19 patients in Samut Sakhon.







The shrimp market, the hotspot of the new round of the coronavirus outbreak has been disinfected. Tents were erected and a mobile toilet vehicle was moved in to convert the site into the field hospital for treatment of migrant workers, living in the nearby dormitories.







A private company donated 100 makeshift beds for use at the facility. Health officials from Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute will be stationed there. Critical cases will be transferred to four state hospitals and two private hospitals. (TNA)















