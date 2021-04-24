Thailand Covid-19 cases in upward trend, mostly found in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chonburi

The current wave of COVID-19 in Thailand seems still to be in an upward trend, with almost three thousand new cases reported today, marking the country’s highest daily figure, along with eight deaths from the disease.







The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, today reported 2,839 new cases of COVID-19 in Thailand, raising the cumulative number since the initial outbreak last year to 53,022. Among today’s cases, 2,523 were detected in the disease surveillance system, plus 304 cases from active case finding operations.







Most of the new cases were identified in Bangkok, followed by Chiang Mai and Chonburi. There are now 22,327 active cases with 418 patients in critical condition, 113 of whom require ventilators. Meanwhile, a cumulative 30,566 people have already recovered from the disease.

Eight more deaths were reported along with today’s new cases – six men and two women – aged up to 89 years old with pre-existing conditions.



One of the fatalities was a 48-year old person who visited a nightlife venue. Almost all deaths today were reported in Bangkok, except for one in Nakhon Sawan. The country’s total death toll from COVID-19 is now 129.

The total number of COVID-19 cases globally has reached 146.2 million, with almost 900,000 new cases reported the previous day. The United States still has the highest case number at 32.7 million, followed by India with 16.6 million.







India is currently suffering from a devastating surge of COVID-19 cases, with new cases peaking at more than 330,000 cases for the second consecutive day yesterday.

The global death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 3.04 million, with the highest death toll recorded in the United States at around 580,000.







In an announcement marking the first anniversary of the COVAX facility, the World Health Organization (WHO), stressed disquiet at the inequality of vaccine distribution, urging countries with more than enough vaccine to share it with countries in need.

The COVAX facility was established by the WHO and partners to promote equity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution. (NNT)





















