Thailand sees rise in criminal activities by foreigners

The Thai government has made it a priority to tackle the notable rise in criminal activities by foreigners, which has negatively impacted the nation’s tourism reputation.

In response, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has instructed the Royal Thai Police (RTP) to devise strategies and enforce measures to surveil and apprehend foreign lawbreakers.







The RTP recently convened meetings to strategize and execute initiatives against foreign offenders, with a focus on the Phuket Provincial Police Region.

Since October 1st, 2023, police efforts have led to 614 arrests for a variety of crimes, including illegal employment and offenses related to sex.







Addressing crimes committed by foreigners is of paramount importance to the Royal Thai Police, with significant cases being referred to the Immigration Bureau for potential visa cancellation.

Furthermore, comprehensive operations have been launched to eradicate such criminal activities, aiming to refurbish the tourism sector’s image and bolster the security perception among visitors. (NNT)































