Thai doctor reported latest death after examination of patients infected with COVID-19

BANGKOK – Thailand on Friday reported 130 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases to 25,241. One additional death was confirmed, taking the death toll to 83.

The new cases comprised 61 cases found in surveillance and service systems, 55 cases detected by active case testing in local communities and 14 quarantined arrivals.







The latest death was the doctor in Maha Sarakham. Dr Panya Hanphanitphan contracted the disease during his examination of patients who had been infected with COVID-19 in a feast.

Apisamai Srirangsan, assistant spokeswoman to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said from Dec 15 to Feb 18, 36 medical personnel contracted the coronavirus. Out of all, six persons contracted the disease while working.







Their jobs put them at high risk of Covid-19 exposure, so they are among the first groups to receive the vaccine, she added. (TNA)











