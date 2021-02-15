Thailand continues active testing at Pathum Thani markets near Bangkok

Disease control workers are seriously conducting community testing at Suchart and Pornpat markets in a bid to control COVID-19 in the province.

Four royally sponsored vehicles modified for swab collection were set to arrive in the afternoon to collect samples from local residents and workers for COVID-19 tests.







Dr Opas Karnkawingpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the provincial communicable disease committee ordered the closure of Pornpat market in Prachathipat sub-district because active case finding confirmed 111 COVID-19 cases there.

Infection covered vendors at the market. Although the market did not have a closed environment like department stores, stalls of infected vendors had a low roof and were poorly ventilated. Besides, vendors had meals in groups, Dr Opas said.

COVID-19 at Pornpat market spread to 182 people comprising 164 in Pathum Thani, 7 in Nakhon Nayok, 3 in Phetchaburi, 2 each in Saraburi and Bangkok and 1 each in Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, Nakhon Ratchasima and Phrae.







Dr Opas warned people who visited Pornpat market between Feb 9 and 13 to monitor their health.

Thailand on Monday reported 143 new Covid-19 cases and two more deaths. The total cases reached 24,714 and the death toll rose to 82.

The new cases include 132 local infections and 11 quarantined arrivals. (TNA)

















