Thailand continues active testing at Pathum Thani markets near Bangkok

By Pattaya Mail
Four royally sponsored vehicles modified for swab collection were set to arrive in the afternoon to collect samples from local residents and workers for COVID-19 tests.

Disease control workers are seriously conducting community testing at Suchart and Pornpat markets in a bid to control COVID-19 in the province.

Dr Opas Karnkawingpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the provincial communicable disease committee ordered the closure of Pornpat market in Prachathipat sub-district because active case finding confirmed 111 COVID-19 cases there.

Infection covered vendors at the market. Although the market did not have a closed environment like department stores, stalls of infected vendors had a low roof and were poorly ventilated. Besides, vendors had meals in groups, Dr Opas said.

COVID-19 at Pornpat market spread to 182 people comprising 164 in Pathum Thani, 7 in Nakhon Nayok, 3 in Phetchaburi, 2 each in Saraburi and Bangkok and 1 each in Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, Nakhon Ratchasima and Phrae.



Dr Opas warned people who visited Pornpat market between Feb 9 and 13 to monitor their health.

Thailand on Monday reported 143 new Covid-19 cases and two more deaths. The total cases reached 24,714 and the death toll rose to 82.

The new cases include 132 local infections and 11 quarantined arrivals. (TNA)


