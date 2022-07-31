Thailand considers minimum daily wageraise in September

The Ministry of Labor hinted at the possibility of raising the minimum daily wage by 5% to 8% in September, as the committee in charge of approving wage increases is expected to complete its deliberations next month.







According to the assistant to the labor minister, Surachai Chaitrakulthong, the tripartite committee comprised of government, employers, and employees will most likely conclude its deliberations next month. Data are currently being compiled by its subcommittees for consideration as they make a proposal for a new wage increase, which is expected to be in the range of 5-8 percent to keep up with inflation and escalating living expenses.



If the committee approves the proposed hike rates, they will be forwarded to the cabinet for approval and announced in the Royal Gazette before taking effect. Surachai noted that the new wage hike would help alleviate the burden of employees and business owners in the current situation. He also assures labor unions that all committee decisions are the result of careful deliberation and are free of political influence. (NNT)

































