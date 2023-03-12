Thailand considered No. 2 in the world for eco-friendly plastic manufacturing

Thailand is the world’s second-largest producer of bioplastic products, after the U.S.A., thanks to the plentiful supply of maize, sugarcane, and cassava, which are key raw materials. At present, the country’s production capacity is 95,000 tonnes per year and it has plans to increase its volume by 75,000 tonnes a year. Up to 90% of bioplastic products are exported, while the rest are used domestically.







Bioplastic manufacturing not only adds value to Thai agricultural products, but also supports the efforts in reducing carbon dioxide emissions. It is also an option to deal with problems caused by single-use plastic.

The Government has encouraged manufacturers to adopt techniques that add value to products and cause less impact on the environment, which is in line with the country’s Bio-Circular-Green economy model. (PRD)



























