Thailand confronts risks of dengue fever outbreak sand summer thunderstorms in many areas

The government has expressed concern over seasonal dengue fever and other risks that come with summer thunderstorms this year.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha voiced his concerns about people’s health due to volatile weather caused by summer thunderstorms. He said flooding and rainstorms have created stagnant water in many areas, which have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes that transmit viruses, such as the type that cause dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases.



The prime minister has instructed officials to be on alert for any potential outbreaks while eliminating mosquito breeding grounds in their respective areas. The general public is meanwhile advised to remain vigilant and closely monitor their health amid ongoing COVID-19 and influenza outbreaks. People experiencing high fever or fatigue should take an ATK test and monitor for any symptoms. If the ATK results come back negative but the symptoms persist after 48 hours, authorities recommend seeing a doctor as soon as possible.







The spokesperson also stressed other risks that came with summer thunderstorms, such as venomous animals fleeing inundated areas into residential zones or parasites coming in with the floods. He added that Gen Prayut was aware of the situation and has instructed relevant agencies to be ready to provide immediate assistance to affected residents. He also requested cooperation from all sides maintaining measures and guidelines to ensure public safety. (NNT)































