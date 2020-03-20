Thailand confirms 60 more Covid-19 cases, linked to boxing stadium and travelers

BANGKOK – Thai public health ministry confirmed 60 more Covid-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 272.







The first group of the new confirmed cases or 43 persons is linked to cluster infections at the boxing stadium, entertainment venues in Thong Lor, Suan Luang, Ramkhamhaeng and Sukhumvit areas.

Twelve cases are family members and colleagues, who had close contact with the patients infected in clusters. Five new patients attended religious activities in Malaysia.

The second group of the new infections or 17 cases includes nine persons, having returned from other countries, including Taiwan, France, England, Italy, Cambodia, Germany and Iran. Three patients worked and had close contact with foreigners. One new patient is a fitness trainer.

Four suspected cases, including a reporter are being investigated. (TNA)











