Public areas nationwide clean-up to prevent COVID-19 spread

THAILAND – Officials and volunteers are working together to clean outdoor areas and other venues that still serve the public, such as transport terminals and airports, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and restore public confidence.







In Udon Thani province, Altruistic Heart 904 volunteers and public volunteers together cleaned common areas and surfaces, such as escalator rails, chairs and automatic teller machines (ATMs), at Udon Thani International Airport, passenger terminals, train stations and the public van stop in front of Central Plaza UdonThani shopping mall. Public health officials provided health guidance and recommendations to the people in the area.

District chiefs of Pracha ksinlapakhom, Si That and Nong Wua So districts handed out 800 cloth masks to members of the public in UdonThani. The masks were made by local residents in the northeastern province.

In Trat province, municipal and public health officials sprayed disinfectants at different areas of Trat Bus Terminal and other bus stations as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are placed throughout the terminal, while public bus drivers are required to wear face masks when on duty. The efforts are also aimed at building the confidence of the local people and tourists.



Loading…

Last night in Bangkok, the Royal Thai Army Chemical Department sent a group of officers to spray disinfectant on road surfaces, handrails at Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) stations, bus stops and footpaths in areas around Chatuchak, LatPhrao intersection, Central Plaza Ladprao shopping complex and Major Cineplex Ratchayothin. Many people come to these locations throughout the day. The disinfectant solution is effective for about 30 minutes. It eliminates germs on surfaces immediately.

The cleaning operation will continue in different areas every day until the end of this month, starting 1 a.m. The operation will protect people in Bangkok from the virus to some extent. (NNT)











