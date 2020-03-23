Thailand confirms 122 new Covid-19 cases, 721 in total, 7 critical, 52 sent home

BANGKOK, March 23– Thai Public Health Ministry on Monday reported 122 more Covid-19 patients, bring the total number in the country to 721.







Out of all 668 coronavirus cases being treated in hospitals, seven patients are in critical conditions. Fifty-two cases fully recovered and were released from hospitals.

As the mass exodus to hometowns in the provinces could cause an increase in patient numbers upcountry, the ministry advised the returnees to stay home for 14-day monitoring, keep social distance and not to share food and other personal hygiene items with family members.

More than 30,000 people tested for the coronavirus in total. About 10,000 persons have been placed under monitoring and about four per cent were diagnosed with the virus. (TNA)











