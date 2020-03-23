Thailand’s Provincial Governors to step up COVID-19 screening for ‘Homecomers’

BANGKOK, March 23– The Interior Ministry ordered provincial governors to closely monitor people, leaving the capital to their hometowns after the partial lockdown in Bangkok.

Chatchai Promlert, Permanent Secretary for Interior sent an urgent letter to provincial governors to impose strict screening for people, returning to their hometowns.

The screening is aimed at reducing risks of transmission in the community level and protecting the elderly and vulnerable groups after the number of Covid-19 patients have risen sharply in Bangkok.

Local authorities have been instructed to monitor people returning from the capital, other countries and those involving social or sport activities at boxing stadiums and entertainment venues since March 6.

Village heads are ordered to make the lists of at-risk groups, who are placed under 14-day monitoring and to report to the district offices. Anyone who falls ill must be investigated and treated immediately.

Governors are authorized under the measure for the control of communicable diseases to temporarily close a village or a community where new infections are found before reporting to the Interior Ministry. (TNA)











