Thailand’s Defense prepares 2,000 patients’ beds to cope with Covid-19

BANGKOK, March 23 – The Defense Ministry is preparing 2,000 patients’ beds to help the Public Health Ministry control the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).







Defense Ministry spokesperson Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanit said about 2,000 patients’ beds were being prepared at military units to function as additional disease control areas. Besides, military hospitals in Bangkok and regions were readied to receive patients, Lt Gen Kongcheep.

The preparation would add to the ministry’s ongoing assistance by deploying its personnel to help screen people at airports and border crossings.

The screening by military officers including medical personnel also covered 13 border passes on land and adjacent to waterways as migrant workers were increasingly crossing the border, he said.

Ongoing assistance also included the Defense Ministry’s production of face masks and their distribution to hospitals as well as disinfection at public places, he said. (TNA)











