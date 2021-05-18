Thailand compensates 400,000 baht for death or total disability from vaccination

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has announced that people who have allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines will be compensated by the office.

NHSO Secretary-General Dr. Jadet Thammathat-Aree said the NHSO has set aside a budget of THB100.32 million to compensate vaccine recipients in case of allergic reactions. Everyone can claim this compensation, irrespective of whether they are insured under social security, hold a state welfare card, are a civil servant or a health professional.







He said this compensation is effective retroactively to April 5th. The levels of compensation are a up to THB400,000 in case of death or total disability, up to THB240,000 in case of losing an organ or disability and up to THB100,000 in the case of continuous injury or sickness.

Dr. Jadet said affected people can file a claim at public hospitals, provincial public health offices or NHSO branch offices nationwide. Each case will take up to five days to be considered, adding that, so far, 267 people have filed compensation claims in two provinces, Chiang Mai and Ubon Ratchathani. (NNT)





























