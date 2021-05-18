Covid-19 situation in Thailand shows improvement except in Bangkok

- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new 2,473 confirmed cases)
- Authorities says that recently there have been more than 100 illegal entries from neighboring countries into Thailand from both land and sea borders
- CCSA says that the overall situation in Thailand have been improving except for Bangkok and its vicinities. 23 provinces reported zero case of COVID-19 today, while 35 provinces recorded 1- 10 cases
- Public Health Ministry issued recommendations for factories in many languages including English, Burmese, Khmer, and Laos with an aim to reach out to all groups of migrant labor at risk
- The Department of Disease Control will allocate COVID-19 vaccines for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) in an effort to have 70% of Bangkokians inoculated within 2 months
- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has set up an ad hoc 7 Active Case Finding Centers for COVID-19 in Bangkok from 17-21 of May
- The Corrections Department plans to have prisoners nationwide vaccinated after more than 10,000 inmates were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past few days (NNT)