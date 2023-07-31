Thailand climbs up world competitiveness rankings

The Thailand Management Association has revealed the 2023 World Competitiveness Rankings by the Switzerland-based Institute for Management Development (IMD), showing Thailand has climbed three places this year to reach 30th out of 64 economies, from 33rd in 2022.

Improvement was seen in all four main factors:

– Economic Performance rose to 16th from 34th in the previous year;

– Government Efficiency improved, reaching 24th place from 31st;

– Business Efficiency to 23rd from 30th; and

– Infrastructure to 43rd from 44th.

The notable highlight was Thailand’s 18-place ascent in the factor of economic performance, attributed to enhancements in the domestic economy, international trade, investment, employment, and price levels. (PRD)

















