Thailand clarifies border stance after Cambodia’s remarks at UN rights council

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Joint Information Center on the Thailand–Cambodia Situation has issued a clarification following remarks by Cambodia’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister at the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. Thai authorities said the Cambodian statement presented border developments in a manner inconsistent with facts on the ground and risked creating misunderstanding in the international arena.







Thailand reaffirmed that the Joint Statement on the ceasefire signed on December 27, 2025, remains clear and binding in its implementation. Officials said the agreement continues to hold as long as both sides act in good faith. Thailand maintains that it has adhered to the ceasefire and has sought to preserve stability while addressing issues through established bilateral mechanisms.

Regarding military operations along the border, Thailand said deployments and security measures are being carried out within its sovereign territory and in line with the ceasefire terms, which require both sides to maintain their positions. Temporary barriers and related measures were described as steps to prevent confrontation and reduce risks to personnel and civilians. Authorities also rejected figures cited on displaced individuals, stating that military activities have been confined to legitimate objectives in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The statement added that Thailand continues to handle matters involving Cambodian nationals along the border in accordance with humanitarian principles and international law, while encouraging dialogue through bilateral channels. The Joint Information Center said that presenting incomplete or inaccurate information in international forums could undermine trust and cooperation, and reiterated Thailand’s support for a peaceful resolution, adherence to international law, and sustained regional stability. (NNT)



































