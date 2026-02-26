DIP names Thailand’s top five high-value GI mangoes worth over 1 billion baht

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has unveiled the country’s top five high-value geographical indication (GI) mangoes, highlighting their growing role in domestic and export markets. DIP Director-General Auramon Supthaweethum said Thailand currently has 13 registered GI mango varieties from nine provinces, generating a combined market value of more than 1.04 billion baht in 2025.







Golden Nam Dok Mai Phitsanulok ranks first, with a market value of 767.18 million baht, driven by production exceeding 8,700 tons. Cultivated in districts including Noen Maprang, Wang Thong, and Wat Bot, the variety benefits from well-drained sandy loam and lateritic soils, producing firm, fiberless flesh with high sweetness levels. Major export markets include South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Australia. Nam Dok Mai Sa Kaeo follows with a market value of 171.15 million baht, supported by exports to Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea.



Golden Nam Dok Mai Ban Lohn of Chaiyaphum ranks third at 33.31 million baht, grown in elevated terrain that yields large fruit with dense, sweet flesh. Khai Tuek Padriew of Chachoengsao places fourth with a value of 10.43 million baht and is known for its crisp texture and balanced sweet-tart flavor shaped by the Bang Pakong basin’s ecosystem. Golden Nam Dok Mai Bang Khla, also from Chachoengsao, rounds out the top five, with a market value exceeding 7.2 million baht, and is recognized for its fragrant taste and smooth golden skin.





Auramon said the department is expanding distribution through major retailers, domestic trade events, and international exhibitions such as Thaifex–Anuga Asia. Consumers are advised to look for the Thai GI certification logo on packaging to ensure authenticity and quality linked to each region’s distinct growing conditions. (NNT)



































