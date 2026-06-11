Thailand–China talks unlock wider cooperation in trade, security and agriculture

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has led the government in welcoming Xian Hui, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, during her official visit to Thailand, as the two sides reaffirmed their intention to expand bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.







The high-level talks covered economic cooperation, trade, investment, agriculture, and security. Anutin expressed appreciation for China’s continued cooperation, saying the longstanding relationship between the two countries has contributed to greater commercial opportunities and increased investor confidence. Both sides also discussed ways to expand economic collaboration and support long-term growth and stability.

Security cooperation was another key topic, with Thai and Chinese officials reviewing ongoing coordination among relevant agencies to combat transnational crime. Both parties said continued cooperation in this area supports public safety and helps maintain a favorable environment for trade, investment, tourism, and cross-border exchanges.



Prime Minister Anutin also thanked China for facilitating Thailand’s access to urea fertilizer supplies, which officials said would help reduce production costs and support the agricultural sector. Xian conveyed greetings from Chinese Premier Li Qiang and expressed China’s readiness to expand cooperation with Thailand, with both sides agreeing to maintain close collaboration in economic development, security, and people-to-people exchanges. (NNT)

















































