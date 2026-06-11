Safety spotlight on amusement and water parks across Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isarabhakdi has ordered increased inspections of amusement parks and water parks nationwide following concerns about consumer safety. The directive was announced during a safety inspection at Siam Amazing Park in Bangkok conducted with officials from the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) and other relevant agencies. Supamas said operators must comply with legal safety requirements, including annual inspections of rides, buildings, electrical systems, fire protection equipment, and emergency exits. Water parks are also required to meet public health standards covering water quality and treatment systems. Authorities said any ride or equipment found to pose a safety risk could be suspended immediately.







The OCPB reported receiving 141 complaints related to amusement parks and water parks over the past three years, with 121 cases resolved and 20 still under investigation. The complaints involved issues such as ride safety, service charges, advertising practices, and water quality. Officials said inspections will be expanded, and business practices that may unfairly affect consumers will face closer scrutiny, including misleading advertising and undisclosed fees. Consumers who encounter safety concerns or unfair treatment can file complaints through the OCPB hotline, mobile application, website, or provincial Damrongdhama centers. (NNT)

















































