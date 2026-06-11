Thai fans to watch all 104 World Cup matches as JAS unveils viewing package

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai football fans will be able to watch every match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Jasmine International Plc (JAS) and Mono Next Plc (MONO) officially unveiled their broadcast plans for the tournament, including a premium package priced at 5,999 baht. Under the agreement, JAS has secured exclusive rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Thailand. The tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature 48 national teams competing in a record 104 matches from June 11 to July 19.







All 104 matches will be available live through the Monomax streaming platform. More than 40 matches, including the opening game and the final, will also be broadcast free-to-air via MONOMAX SPORTS, allowing millions of Thai viewers to watch key fixtures without a subscription. JAS executives described the deal as one of the most significant sports broadcasting agreements in the company’s history and part of a broader strategy to transform the group into a leading regional sports and entertainment platform. The agreement also extends beyond the 2026 tournament. JAS announced that its partnership with FIFA will continue through 2030, giving Thai audiences access to major FIFA competitions, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, and the FIFA World Cup 2030, which will mark the tournament’s 100th anniversary.



Dr. Soraj Asavaprapha, Chief Executive Officer of JAS, said the company wanted to ensure Thai fans would enjoy one of the most accessible World Cups ever shown in the country. “Thai people should not miss the world’s greatest sporting event,” he said. “This is more than a sports rights acquisition. It is about bringing the biggest football tournament on the planet to viewers across Thailand and allowing them to experience it alongside billions of fans worldwide.” The announcement was attended by Football Association of Thailand President Nualphan Lamsam, widely known as “Madam Pang,” along with senior executives from JAS and MONO. Fans can subscribe to the Monomax Sports Premium package for 5,999 baht, with installment payment options available, to access all matches live as well as highlights and on-demand replays throughout the tournament.

















































