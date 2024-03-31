Thailand-China talks on investment, future industries and situation in Myanmar

H.E. Mr. Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Panpree Bahidda-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during Minister Liu’s visit to Thailand on 29 – 31 March 2024.







During the discussions, both sides reaffirmed the close and cordial ties between Thailand and China at all levels. They agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in wide-ranging areas such as trade, investment, future industries, connectivity, tourism, as well as exchanges between all sectors, including people-to-people. Both sides also agreed to jointly arrange activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 2025, at a scale that reflected this milestone in their relations.







Furthermore, both sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the situation in Myanmar, and reiterated the need to deepen the partnership between Thailand and China to address economic and geopolitical challenges in the region. The talks were frank and constructive and both looked forward to the next opportunity to meet and continue their discussions in the future. (MFA)





























