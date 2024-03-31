Minister commends adoption of cutting-edge systems and services of Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital

Minister of Public Health Dr Cholnan Srikaew, accompanied by key officials, conducted an inspection visit at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima province (Mar 30), reviewing its overall performance and readiness to support the country’s “Universal Coverage Scheme.”







Serving as a major tertiary care center, Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital caters to a broad region, including Nakhon Ratchasima and neighboring provinces. The facility is equipped to handle over 110,000 inpatients and more than 1,200,000 outpatients annually, showcasing its capacity to deliver comprehensive healthcare services. The hospital has begun the utilization of electronic systems for patient information exchange and financial management, incorporating a number of useful features to accommodate all patients.

The hospital’s adoption of digital solutions also extends to service delivery, with automated patient registration, paperless queue systems, and online appointment booking via the “Mor Prom” platform for a range of services. It also offers remote medical services, enabling patients to access healthcare consultations and obtain medical certificates online.







Commending the hospital’s adoption of cutting-edge systems and services, Dr Cholnan said the approach is expected to greatly enhance the availability of quality healthcare services for Nakhon Ratchasima residents and those from nearby areas, aligning with the innovative healthcare policy currently being promoted by the government. (NNT)































