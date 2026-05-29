Doctor among two killed in horrific crash on Cha-Am bypass road as guardrail spears vehicle

PHETCHABURI, Thailand – A devastating road accident on the Cha-Am–Pranburi bypass road left two people dead and one critically injured after a sedan lost control and slammed into a roadside steel barrier, which penetrated through the vehicle from the front to the rear, May 29. Police at Cha-Am Police Station received an emergency report of a severe collision involving a car striking a metal guardrail, resulting in fatalities and a person trapped inside the wreckage. The crash occurred on the outbound lane toward Bangkok near the Cha-Am bypass road, close to the Chang Tang Kradat U-turn point in Sam Phraya sub-district, Cha-Am district. Rescue teams from the Sawang Sanphet Foundation, along with emergency medical personnel from Cha-Am Hospital, rushed to the scene to provide assistance.







At the scene, responders found a white Toyota sedan with Bangkok registration plates in severely damaged condition. The front of the vehicle was completely destroyed after the metal guardrail pierced through the windshield area and exited through the rear. Inside the vehicle, two people—a man and a woman—were found dead at the scene. A third victim, an elderly woman, was found critically injured and trapped inside the car. Rescue workers used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate her before urgently transporting her to Cha-Am Hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigations revealed clothing belonging to Dr. Paitaya Suebsingh inside the vehicle, leading authorities to believe he was likely the driver and among those killed. The female passenger who died in the front seat is believed to have been his girlfriend, who was traveling with him at the time of the crash.



Police suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel or lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and collide violently with the guardrail. However, authorities emphasized that a full investigation is underway, including examination of evidence and witness statements, to determine the exact cause of the accident. Officials have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on long highway stretches, particularly during fatigue-prone driving conditions, as Thailand continues to see serious road accidents involving high-speed impacts and driver exhaustion.

















































