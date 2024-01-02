Thailand celebrates New Year with ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 – Vijitra Arun’

On 31st December 2023, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) held the ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024: Vijitra Arun’ event to celebrate the New Year in a grand way. The event was held under the theme of ‘Vijitra Arun’, which means ‘the beauty of the first light of dawn’.

The event featured a stunning performance on a floating stage in front of Wat Arun, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The performance told the story of the history and culture of Thailand. The event also featured a dazzling fireworks display that lit up the night sky.

The CNN television network broadcast the event live, showcasing the beauty of Wat Arun to viewers around the world. (TAT)


















































