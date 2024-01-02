Thailand celebrates New Year with ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 – Vijitra Arun’

By Pattaya Mail
0
686
The event was held under the theme of ‘Vijitra Arun’, which means ‘the beauty of the first light of dawn’.

On 31st December 2023, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) held the ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024: Vijitra Arun’ event to celebrate the New Year in a grand way. The event was held under the theme of ‘Vijitra Arun’, which means ‘the beauty of the first light of dawn’.

The event featured a stunning performance on a floating stage in front of Wat Arun, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The performance told the story of the history and culture of Thailand. The event also featured a dazzling fireworks display that lit up the night sky.

The CNN television network broadcast the event live, showcasing the beauty of Wat Arun to viewers around the world. (TAT)





















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR