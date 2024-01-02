Tourists in Bangkok enjoy spectacular fireworks along Chao Phraya River

Bangkok has been recognized by CNN as one of the top ten global destinations for New Year’s Eve countdowns, joining the ranks of cities like Sydney, Taipei, London, and New York. The Thai capital is celebrated for its vibrant nightlife and is a prime location for those seeking a bustling atmosphere to ring in the New Year.

Tourists in Bangkok enjoyed spectacular fireworks at ICONSIAM, the famous shopping and entertainment complex along the Chao Phraya River, during the New Year’s festivities. For a more tranquil experience on January 1, CNN also suggests visiting the revered Pho Temple or the peaceful Wat Suthat.







Alongside its recognition for New Year’s Eve celebrations, Bangkok has also been acknowledged for its exceptional roadside food, making it to CNN’s list of 23 cities worldwide renowned for this culinary experience. The city’s streets are lined with food carts offering a variety of dishes.

Other cities celebrated for their street food alongside Bangkok include Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Paris, Bali, Mumbai, and Rio de Janeiro. (NNT)













































