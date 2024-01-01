Exciting news for Indian travelers – Bangkok, Thailand takes center stage

Calling all travel enthusiasts! In 2023, Bangkok emerged as the second most popular international destination for Indian travelers, according to Skyscanner’s travel insights.

This year, many Indian explorers opted for budget-friendly options within India, focusing on culture and cuisine. But what’s truly exciting is the allure of Bangkok as a top choice for international adventures!







Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Expert, Mohit Joshi, highlights how Indian travelers are embracing global exploration, with experiences and cultural immersion taking the spotlight. It’s not just about the price anymore—it’s about the incredible memories waiting to be made in the vibrant streets of Bangkok.







And the excitement doesn’t stop there! Looking ahead to 2024, Skyscanner predicts even more travel adventures for Indian globetrotters. The 2024 report reveals that 86% of Indian travelers plan to take as many or more trips abroad compared to 2023. (PRD)





























