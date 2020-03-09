Thailand cancels many Sonkran festivals to suppress COVID-19 outbreak

BANGKOK -To help control the COVID-19 outbreak, many agencies have gradually cancelled or postponed activities which would normally be attended by a large number of people. Now, the Office of the Civil Service Commission (OCSC) has announced the postponement of its General Ability Test until the COVID-19 situation improves.







The OCSC has postponed its General Ability Test 2020 from March 29, 2020, until the COVID-19 outbreak is over. The OCSC will determine a new examination date and inform the applicants later.

Khon Kaen Municipality has cancelled the Khao Niao Road Songkran Festival scheduled for April 13-15 to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 as it is always attended by a large number of people.

Chonburi has cancelled the Phra Phutthasihing Worshipping Festival; Chon Buri Songkran Festival 2020 and the Red Cross Fair which was scheduled to take place on March 12, 2020. However, people can still donate items to the Red Cross Office.

Chonburi has called on people to refrain from or postpone organizing other activities. If the activities can’t be cancelled, people are asked to take measures according to the Ministry of Public Health’s guidance. Participants in any event, are asked to wash their hands often, check their body temperature and put on a medical mask before joining a gathering of people.











