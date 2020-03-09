Sully and the Italian Connection

Pattaya Sports Club Cafe Kronborg Golf

Thursday, March 5 Bangpakong Stableford

Café Kronborg golfers again visited this prestigious course where high scores are usually the order of the day.







The A Flight played from the white tees and Alan Sullivan was the worthy winner with his 37 points beating our departing organiser Richard Kubicki.

In the B Flight “the Italian connection” Tiziano Dal Pastro got fed up with his consistent minor podium places and easily won the flight with 41 points.

Tiziano came to Thailand well before the coronavirus scare but occasionally he has suffered friendly ribbing from our group such as “He’s from Italy” and “Wrap him in cling film.” Tiziano has treated such comments with exceedingly good humour and been a good sport and now has the last laugh.

Talking of good sports, we unfortunately had to say goodbye to our organisers Richard and Carole Kubicki who returned to England after their three month stay. Café Kronborg golfers are indebted to this couple for their hard work in trying to keep all of us happy – and it is hard unpaid work. Thank you Richard and Carole and thank you for your generosity of the birthday treat at Café Kronborg. See you again in December.







Our winners Thursday were:

A Flight (0-19)

1st Alan Sullivan (12) 37 points

2nd Richard Kubicki (10) 34 points

3rd David Bailey (19) 33 points

B Flight (20+)

1st Tiziano Dal Pastro (27) 41 points

2nd Malcolm Ralston (24) 38 points

3rd Karl Beter (34) 32 points

Nearest pins: 7th Tiziano Dal Pastro and 13th David Bailey.

Longest first putts: 9th Kjeld Jorgensen and 18th Andre Van Dyk.











