Small-time drug pusher arrested in Plutaluang

Sattahip authorities arrested a small-time drug pusher but hope to use his arrest to land bigger fish.







District Chief Anucha Intasorn led a narcotics task force to capture Kritsana Janthai, 25, in front of a Sukhumvit Road air conditioner repair shop in Plutaluang March 6.

Officers found 100 methamphetamine tablets on him in 10-pill packets.

Police said Kritsana confessed he was making a delivery to a customer.

Anucha said his arrest will lead to larger suppliers in an attempt to quash a drug-dealing network in the district.











