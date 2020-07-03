Thailand campaigns ‘Back to School’ 80% discounts on uniforms, supplies

To help ease financial burden faced by parents at the beginning of a new school year, the Ministry of Commerce is now offering up to 80 percent discount on school uniforms and supplies in its Lot 5 ‘Back To School’ campaign.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit has observed the Lot 5, Back To School sale event at Suksapan Panit Lad Phrao store, Bangkok.

Back to School items are being sold there with special discounts, with school uniforms for sale with 5-6 percent off, shoes and socks at 15-18 percent off, student bags at 15-50 percent off, notebooks and textbooks at 10-70 percent off, stationary at 10-50 percent off, learning media at 10-70 percent off, as well as other items at up to 80 percent off.

The campaign is designed to help parents cut back on costs related to their children’s new school year. The Ministry of Commerce has reached out to the manufacturers and resellers to offer these special discounts.

The Lot 5 ‘Back To School’ sales campaign is taking place until 15th July, and is expected to help about 10.4 million people save no less than 1 billion baht in total.

Loading…

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce has been monitoring the sale of school uniforms and supplies during this period to prevent price gouging, and is yet to receive any complaint regarding unfair pricing.

On news of a mother stealing a school uniform from a shopping mall for her child, the Minister of Commerce said he has sympathy for the parent, and encourages people facing difficulties obtaining school uniforms or supplies, to contact the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security for assistance. (NNT)











